A man who stole almost $100,000 worth of gear from a Hunter music studio has pleaded guilty to the theft.
Christopher Ralph Nash broke into the Newcastle property some time between 4am on November 26 and 3.36pm on November 29 last year, according to a statement of agreed facts.
Nash took a hoard of equipment ranging from a TV worth $2500 and a vacuum valued at $599 to 16 guitars worth a total of $88,000 - including a 60-year-old Fender bass guitar valued at $22,000.
According to court documents, about $75,000 worth of stolen items have not been recovered.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court to the theft on Wednesday.
Nash will face a sentencing hearing in Newcastle District Court on May 25.
He remains in custody.
