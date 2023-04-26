Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle police praise conduct of crowds who marked Anzac Day 2023 in the Hunter

April 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-up at the Cricketers Arms in Cooks Hill on Tuesday. Picture by Michael Parris
Two-up at the Cricketers Arms in Cooks Hill on Tuesday. Picture by Michael Parris

People commemorating Anzac Day across the Hunter this year did so respectfully, with police praising crowd behaviour at services and licensed venues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.