People commemorating Anzac Day across the Hunter this year did so respectfully, with police praising crowd behaviour at services and licensed venues.
Tens of thousands of people gathered to mark the solemn day and pay their respects across the region from daybreak on Tuesday, before many took part in the annual tradition of two-up and a beer at the pub.
"It was pleasing to see the Anzac Spirit on display at events right across Newcastle, with large crowds gathering to support local veterans and their families," said acting Inspector Matthew Stingmore, of Newcastle City Police District.
"Those at events paid their respects appropriately and police are pleased with how the community commemorated one of the country's most important national days."
