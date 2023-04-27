A unique home in Speers Point

5 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Just 250 metres from the lake shore is a home that has leaped from the pages of a storybook.
With its gorgeous expression of old meets new, here is a warm and welcoming home that sets a great tone from the start.
This custom-built lakeside home with heritage features is a really unique property for Speers Point according to selling agent Anthony Di Nardo.
"It's a great family house, with bedrooms, bathrooms, and living areas on both levels. The upstairs floor is perfect for children to have their own space and living area, whilst the master is separate, located downstairs," he said.
The home's charming features have been a hit with those that have viewed the property. From the white picket fence and wrap-around balcony to the stained glassed windows, heritage-styled bathrooms, and open-planned living and French doors to the covered outdoor entertaining area.
The home is wonderfully spacious and would suit a large family. Interiors are set over two levels, where contemporary updates seamlessly blend with original features - including a fireplace, leadlight windows, high ceilings, and fretwork.
Other notable features include rich timber flooring, plush carpet, three air-conditioners, walk/built-in robes, and a crisp white colour scheme.
The large timber kitchen has quality stainless steel appliances, granite benchtops, and plenty of storage. The stained glass windows are a captivating focal point for this inviting space.
In the heritage-style main bathroom, there is a claw-foot bath that is perfect for a luxurious soak at the end of the day. Plus there is also a shower bathroom upstairs.
Behind its storybook facade and classic wrap-around verandah lies a five-bedroom/two-bathroom layout with dual living zones and a spacious rear outside area where you can entertain to your heart's content.
An added bonus is the freestanding double garage with direct access to the covered outdoor entertaining area.
"Speers Point is a great family suburb. 42 Albert Street, Speers Point is central to the best of what Speers Point has to offer located on the edge of Lake Macquarie. With local cafes, schools, and Speers Point Park all within walking distance," said Di Nardo.
From here you can discover the best of Speers Point living from this address. Get active with a walk to the edge of Lake Macquarie or take a bike ride along the waterfront cycle-way.
Pipis at the Point and Speers Point shops (including Mr. Sister café) are within four minutes.
Speers Point Park with its incredible playground and Table One Espresso can be reached by foot within five minutes.
