AS someone who didn't live in Melbourne during the darkest days of the pandemic lockdowns, it's often hard to relate to the experience millions of Victorians endured.
If Cash Savage & The Last Drinks' fifth album So This Is Love does anything, it provides an insight into the consequences of the social experiment of separating millions of people physically for months at a time.
The pandemic was a dark period for Savage. Her marriage collapsed and she suffered a deep depression.
So This Is Love lacks the political anger of their last album Good Citizens, which was driven by the same-sex marriage plebiscite. This time Savage's focus is insular.
Pain and fragility colour every aspect. But rather than wallowing in self-pity, Savage sounds defiant.
On the epic near seven-minute opener a seemingly defeated Savage begins over meek guitar lines and a throbbing bass, but by the chorus she finds her voice as the band explodes over a wave of guitars, drums and Kat Mear's soaring violin.
"So this is love/ It's everything I wanted to be," roars Savage. Better to love, than never love at all is the sentiment.
The record gets decidedly darker on fellow epic, Every Day Is The Same, which takes the listener into the heart of the monotony of depression.
Earlier albums such as The Hypnotiser (2013) and One Of Us (2017) could be described as Americana, but So This Is Love has completely scrubbed the country dust out of The Last Drinks. It's replaced with dark and tense post-punk stabs.
Tracks like the angular thrust of the anti-capitalist Keep Working At Your Job has touches of Devo as guitarist Joe White, also of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, produces the album's most interesting musical moment.
Push's chorus of "I'm not feeling too hot today" over a demonic-sounding band is pure adrenaline.
The spoken-word Hold On channels the unhinged Australiana of fellow Melbournians, The Peep Tempel, as the guitar and bass jostle for prominence.
Savage has never written easy-listening music. She makes her audience feel something. So This Is Love isn't pleasant, but it's human.
