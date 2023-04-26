Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Inquest into the sad and tragic death of Trudy Dreyer finds murder-suicide

April 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trudy Michelle Dreyer died as the result of gunshot wounds during a domestic violence related murder suicide at Doyles Creek in 2019.
Trudy Michelle Dreyer died as the result of gunshot wounds during a domestic violence related murder suicide at Doyles Creek in 2019.

UPPER Hunter mother and mine worker Trudy Dreyer was murdered by her partner in the kitchen of their remote Doyles Creek home before he turned the shotgun on himself, a coronial inquest has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.