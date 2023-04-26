TROPHY Eyes have never shied away from dealing with life's more traumatic moments.
That's the case once again on the Newcastle pop-punk band's latest single What Hurts The Most, taken from the four-piece's forthcoming album Suicide and Sunshine.
The track addresses the breakdown of frontman John Floreani's relationship with a former best friend. The pair moved to Newcastle together a decade ago when Floreani joined Trophy Eyes.
"Our friendship soured at the idea of what I'd sacrificed for my dream and how I'd neglected his," Floreani said. "During a tour of Europe, he crossed a line back home, and I never saw him again."
The contrast of light and dark is central to Trophy Eyes' Suicide and Sunshine, which will be released on June 23.
The title is taken from the song Sean, written about Floreani's experience of learning about a mate's death on a beautiful day.
"It's the tragedy and the beauty of life," he said. "When we did Chemical Miracle, our second full length, the logo for the album was a palm tree and a noose.
"That's literally suicide and sunshine. It's always been there on my mind. And I think I finally just phonetically set it out."
Trophy Eyes will tour Suicide and Sunshine in major cities in June with support from rising Newcastle post-punk band Dust. Expect to see Trophy Eyes back in Newcastle later this year.
Lifeline 13 11 14
