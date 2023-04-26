WITH a monthly Spotify audience of 8.9 million listeners, two almost fully sold-out US tours in 2022 and a looming European run of dates, it cannot be disputed that indie lads, Vacations, are Newcastle's biggest musical export.
But Campbell Burns (vocals, guitar), Nate Delizzotti (lead guitar), Jake Johnson (bass) and Joey van Lier (drums) haven't forgotten where they came from.
Vacations have offered a helping hand to post-punks Dust, an act many industry insiders are expecting to be Newcastle's next break-out band.
Dust will support Vacations at their sold-out London shows next month at the The Lower Third (May 4) and Moth Club (May 16).
The 10-date UK and Ireland tour promotes Vacations' single Next Exit, the first track from their forthcoming third album.
Next Exit has had an immediate impact with Vacations' international fan base, clocking up more than 900,000 streams on Spotify in less than a fortnight and the video produced by LA-based director Nicole Lipp has been viewed more than 96,000 times.
IF you love your rugby league strap your boots on and get down to the Hamilton Station Hotel on May 5.
The lads behind The Ballad Of Joey Johns, Newcastle comedy band Nah Mate, are launching their debut album That Was Enormous What You've Just Done.
It'll be a massive night with fellow Newcastle band Lover Lamp on the line-up and The Main Guy & The Other Guys are playing their first show in three years.
