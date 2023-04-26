Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby union 2023: Head knock grounds Hawks skipper Hamish McKie

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 27 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HAMILTON will err on the side of caution with captain Hamish McKie after the game-breaking back suffered another head knock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.