HAMILTON will err on the side of caution with captain Hamish McKie after the game-breaking back suffered another head knock.
McKie was left dazed after his head struck the ground in a tackle during the Hawks' 22-19 win over Maitland last round.
Although not receiving a blue card, the Hawks replaced McKie and he will sit out the battle with Southern Beaches on Saturday.
"He had a bit of blurred vision and it is just not worth the risk," Hamilton assistant coach Martin Brett said. "It was a strong tackle, but it was more the way he fell on the ground. His welfare has to come first. He got a pretty bad head knock playing for Newcastle at the Country Championships last year."
Billy Clay returns in what is likely to be a reshuffled backline. Fiso Vasegote is also close to full fitness.
The Hawks' new Kiwi halfback Kalani Grant has fitted in well at Passmore Oval.
"Kalani is quality," Brett said. "He has missed one conversion and is very nippy around the ruck."
** Merewether coach Tony Munro hopes to have damaging lock Kade Robinson on deck full-time.
Robinson travelled from Mudgee, where he was working, to play each week last year and as a result was used as a fresh reserve.
Robinson has since moved back to Newcastle and, although working in the mines, is likely to be able to train more regularly.
He helped change momentum in the second half in the Greens' come from behind 22-17 win over Wanderers on Saturday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
