Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Seven Days in League: Newcastle pitch invader remains simply the pest

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 26 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police escort serial pest Peter Hoare (and his two kittens) from the field after interrupting a Knights match in 2006. Picture by Darren Pateman
Police escort serial pest Peter Hoare (and his two kittens) from the field after interrupting a Knights match in 2006. Picture by Darren Pateman

THURSDAY

PENRITH trouble-maker Jarome Luai remains unrepentant despite the furore his long hair has caused.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.