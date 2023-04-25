Seven Days in League: Newcastle pitch invader remains simply the pest

PENRITH trouble-maker Jarome Luai remains unrepentant despite the furore his long hair has caused.
"LET IT FLOW," Luai posts on social media, showing no signs of remorse for the controversy that has been raging since Newcastle forward Tyson Frizell was penalised for pulling his ponytail.
A conga line of critics seem determined to drag Luai into the nearest barber, including former referee Bill "Hollywood" Harrigan, who declares: "There's an answer - get a haircut. If a bloke is going for the jersey and a bloke has long hair down past his collar, then bad luck."
I'd have expected a tad more sympathy from Harrigan, who was once labelled a "lair" by the late Bob Fulton for his own overgrown "do".
Billy was getting close to 40 when he went through his glam-rocker phase. At least Luai isn't having a mid-life crisis.
ALL these pre-match tributes become a bit of a blur during Anzac Round, as players and fans pay their respect to generations of our brave Diggers.
Up in Darwin, Parramatta winger Maika Sivo takes it to the next level by apparently trying to sing the words to the Last Post.
The Eels' clash with Brisbane becomes a bit of a hip-drop-athon, amid a flurry of sin-binnings and suspensions.
It raises the question of what a hip-drop tackle actually entails. Nobody seems to know the answer.
The only conclusion to be drawn is that, in this new era of political correctness gone mad, if a player happens to get injured, the lynch mob/judiciary will be searching for a scapegoat.
THE rugba league community holds its collective breath as Kalyn Ponga makes his comeback against the Cows, after missing five games through concussion.
As a precaution, Ponga is eased back into action off the bench by Knights coach Adam O'Brien, but fortunately it seems KP is the least concerned of anyone.
Just to prove there's nothing wrong with him and this has all been a storm in a teacup, the Queensland Origin star lets a steepling Chad Townsend bomb bounce bounce directly on his melon. Play on. What was all the fuss about?
NEWS breaks that the NRL is hoping to play a ground-breaking double-header in Las Vegas to kick off next season.
Early reports suggest the four teams involved are likely to include the Bunnies, who would use owner Russell Crowe's movie-star profile to help spruik the gospel and put bums on seats.
Here's hoping the Knights are one of the other three clubs. If so, I'll be putting my hand up for that junket.
I'm sure this paper can afford a return flight up the pointy end of the plane, and hopefully the company credit card isn't too closely scrutinised.
It does strike me as slightly odd that, of all the cities in the US, the NRL would identify Vegas as the best option for a venue.
As Buzz Rothfield notes in the Telegraph: "The only possible negative is dealing with the distractions that would come when you put four squads of NRL players in Sin City and the city's notorious nightlife."
I mean what could possibly go wrong?
THE Old Fox is basking in glory after the Dolphins' record-equalling 28-26 comeback win against the Titans, but prop Jarrod Wallace reveals the real mastermind behind the victory.
"Dad was here tonight and I looked up to him in the crowd at times. We have got hand signals that we have built up over the years," Wallace explains.
"There were times where he was telling me I needed to tuck it under and get forward, and times he was telling me to move the ball around too ... when he tells me what to do, I do it.
"There was a time in the first half he said I needed to tuck it under the wing and get the momentum. I even got a little clap from him, so I must have been going all right."
Big Jarrod will probably be in reserve grade this week if the Old Fox reads those comments.
LOOSE cannon Victor Radley completes a rare hat-trick when he cops 10 in the bin for the third week in a row as the Chooks down the Dragons 27-26 in an Anzac Day classic.
"Shit decision," the "Inflictor" claims afterwards, further undermining coach Trent Robinson's claim that he is one of rugba league's great brains.
Radley isn't the only lunatic in strife with the authorities, after security guards swoop on a shirtless imbecile who jumps the fence late in the second half.
There seem to have been a few of these pitch invaders lately, but our own Peter "Serial Pest" Hoare remains the benchmark.
Delaying the kick-off to a Knights match by riding a tricycle onto the pitch, while carrying two kittens, will surely take some topping.
NEWS that Tottenham Hotspur football club in England are refunding fans after copping a 6-1 pizzling from Newcastle United raises my eyebrow.
It's possibly outside the statute of limitations for Knights supporters to be reimbursed for the 2016 season, when their team won only one game all year.
But the poor tragics who pay good money to watch Wests Tigers are entitled to wonder whether this has created a precedent.
