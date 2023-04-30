Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Music Festival 2023 program features 15 concerts

April 30 2023 - 11:00am
Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier in Concert. Christ Church Cathedral, 7.30pm, Saturday, August 19.
The 2023 Newcastle Music Festival program was announced this week, packed with great concerts, representing many musical styles, and performed by fine artists from Newcastle, Sydney and interstate.

