The overhaul of Newcastle Art Gallery has reached a "very major milestone" with the awarding of a tender for construction works.
Newcastle councillors voted on April 26 to accept a tender from Hansen Yuncken for $43,840,386 - several million dollars more than the $40 million estimated in January 2022.
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath said price escalations in the construction industry in that time had contributed to the new figure, "particularly in regard to the cost of labour as well as steel".
The council in July 2021 committed to a contribute up to $22.6 million, which would be borrowed from the state government's low cost loan initiative.
Mr Bath said that amount would not need to be exceeded in the accepted tender cost. Mine grouting works have cost about $3 million, he said.
The state and federal government committed $5 million each to the project, while the Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation will contribute up to $13 million and the Margaret Olley Art Trust $500,000.
The council voted to write to the NSW and federal governments to ask for their committed funding to be indexed in line with inflation.
Hansen Yuncken was one of three tenders submitted after four companies were shortlisted
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said awarding the tender was a "very major milestone" and the construction was "much-awaited".
"It has been a battle for many many years," she said.
"So this really is an exceptionally important decision of council this evening and an exceptionally important milestone that allows the project to move to the next stage."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
