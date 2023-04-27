The partner of a Newcastle man found dead in a Thai police cell on Monday says the bond between the couple was "unbreakable".
Matty Winder was found dead in his cell after being arrested on Sunday night for being drunk and disorderly outside a bar in Patong Beach.
The Bangkok Post reported that the 31-year-old former Hunter Sports High School student had been acting "wildly" when arrested outside an entertainment venue on Bangla Road.
Mr Winder's partner, Ayla Varoxis, has told Seven News she did not believe he was suicidal and suggested the Thai Royal Police had let him down.
"I don't believe Matty was suicidal," Ms Varoxis told the network.
"I spoke to him five hours prior to the incident, 30 minutes before he was arrested.
"Yes, he was intoxicated, but he just wanted to come home. He was not suicidal."
Thai police said Mr Winder had been taken to Patong police station and held in a cell on the second floor.
About noon on Monday, the sergeant on duty outside the cell had left to have lunch, police said.
The sergeant had found Mr Winder dead in the cell when he returned.
Police said Mr Winder was the only occupant of the cell.
Thai police are investigating the circumstances of his death.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said via a spokesperson that it was providing consular assistance to Mr Winder's family.
"We send our deepest condolences to the man's family and loved ones," the spokesperson said.
Bangla Road is a popular entertainment strip near the main beach in Patong, a resort town on the west coast of Phuket Island.
Ms Varoxis, who has an infant daughter, wrote on Facebook that her soul was "crushed".
"I told you I loved you in another lifetime, I found you again in this one and I'll search for you in every lifetime after," she wrote.
"No words were left unsaid between us, and I am so proud of both of us for getting to where we did in the time we were given.
"We were unbreakable and our time together has ended way too soon to even comprehend.
"You were home to me and you filled a void no one else ever could of. My soul is crushed & I would give anything for one more minute in your arms.
"Thank you for nothing but beautiful memories and unconditional love. I will never stop waiting for you to come home to Mackenzie and I.
"Not a second will go by where you aren't in my thoughts. My heart will forever be yours Matty.
"Until we meet again baby."
One of Mr Winder's friends, Cody Watt, has set up a GoFundMe page to help his family "alleviate the costs involved with bringing their son home for the proper burial he deserves".
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.