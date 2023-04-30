Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, May 1, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 1 2023 - 4:30am
Holiday horrors happen, but life's too short
AFTER reading a letter to the editor about travelling before my European holiday, worry set in. But surely nothing like that will happen to us, will it?

