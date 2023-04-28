Six years ago when it was announced that the Liddell coal-fired power plant would be closing, we were painted a rosy picture of renewable energy taking up the slack.
We understood there would be abundant and affordable supply of wind, solar and hydro generated electricity that businesses and households would be able to benefit from, and that coal and gas would continue to fade into the background.
Fast forward to 2023, and on the day of Liddell's closure we are faced with a much bleaker reality compared with those forecasts.
There are no immediate and obvious large-scale renewable projects coming online to replace the capacity of Liddell for the foreseeable future.
Deduct Eraring's supply in 2025, the nation's largest source of dispatchable energy, and we may it find it impossible to sustain the industry we've got, much less power up the renewable energy future we seek to dwell in.
As demand surges to support new industries in green hydrogen, wind, and battery manufacturing, these concerns will be exacerbated.
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), the National Productivity Commission and the CSIRO have all indicated we are in for an uncertain ride to 2027 because we have been unable to commission renewables at the rate required to meet the current and forecast energy demands.
There is an energy market gulf ahead, and, if it cannot be bridged through the commissioning of large-scale renewables, we must continue with gas-fired power and other means to sustain industry until the renewable paradise is upon us.
Australia's take up of domestic roof-top solar installation is a world-beater.
Unfortunately, the kilowatts that are fed back into the grid are insufficient to power the megawatt demand of industry and business, which lacks the equivalent capability of households to be self-sufficient on renewables.
We also have a grid in stress, which is on the path for rectification, but we are not there yet. The situation is not going to change quickly.
Businesses will continue to rely on grid-fed power, currently a mix of renewable and non-renewable sources, and we can't withdraw non-renewable capacity without assurance on the integrity of renewable energy.
For business and households alike, reliability and affordability remain chief concerns. As demand surges to support new industries in green hydrogen, wind, and battery manufacturing, these concerns will be exacerbated.
We're confident Chris Bowen MP and Penny Sharp MLC are well aware of the circumstances, and we ask for continued honesty and transparency.
More than six months ago, Mr Bowen staked an important marker in the marathon race to net zero - 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030, with 82 per cent of the national energy market powered by renewables.
Such an ambitious target, he added, would require the energy sector to commission 40 x 7 megawatt turbines a month, install 22,000 x 500 watt solar panels daily and add at least 10,000 kilometres of new transmission line. Where's the ledger on where we're up to?
Open discourse will ensure regions such as ours keep pace as we collectively eye the finish line, and we must all work together not only to transition our energy environment, but build and equip an industry to support it.
Unlike many of the other previously decommissioned coal-fired generating sites, when the Liddell closure was announced in 2017, AGL moved quickly to engage stakeholders in formulating strategies and outcomes with a desire to replace lost megawatts with new megawatts.
We can anticipate the commissioning of renewable generation initiatives following the closure, but, in reality, this is years, not months away.
While the National Energy Market (NEM) is not likely to shudder when the off switch is finally flicked at Liddell, as it did when Hazelbrook in Victoria was turned off in 2017, we will pass another threshold of enormous symbolic significance.
Energy security and affordability are further away now for our businesses and households than when decisions were made to close coal-fired power stations. This was not the plan.
The lack of despatchable, renewable energy at scale, be it because of the grid, transmission shortcomings or lack of investment and project commitment, means we are falling short.
We're a long way from the energy nirvana imagined 10 years ago.
