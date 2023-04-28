Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bob Hawes writes: There are no immediate and obvious large-scale renewable projects coming online to replace the capacity of Liddell for the foreseeable future

By Bob Hawes
April 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Six years ago when it was announced that the Liddell coal-fired power plant would be closing, we were painted a rosy picture of renewable energy taking up the slack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.