The closure of Liddell power station will result in a massive drop in sulphur dioxide, mercury and particle pollution.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 28 2023 - 9:00am
Liddell and Bayswater power stations
Environment groups and health professionals believe the closure of Liddell Power Station will result in immediate health benefits to surrounding communities through reduced exposure to mercury, sulphur dioxide, and fine particle pollution.

