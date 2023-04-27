A Celebration of Seven Years of Woodriver Studios ft. Maude exhibition by Rachel Brain and live music from Worst Actors, ChaiChester, The Bad Time Boys, Krystina Scotch, 5pm, Woodriver Studios, Torpey Place, Broadmeadow.
Banging Denmark 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Drawing on the Archie: Portrait Sitting with Peter Lankas 10am to 1.20pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point.
Dylan Morris (IRE) - We Got This 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Record Fair 9am to 4pm, Kotara High School, Kotara. Early bird entry 9am-10am $5, entry after 10am $2.
Hunter Valley Steamfest 2023 Saturday 9am to 9pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm, Maitland Railway Station. Enjoy historic train trips, live music, heritage walks, Railway Street collectors market, amusement rides and food stalls.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Mega Creatures & Mega Creatures Night Safari Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 3:30pm & 5:30pm to 9:30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Queer & Now Birthday Boogie 7pm, The Gal, Hamilton.
Social Fabric: A Conversation on Ethical Fashion and Women's Empowerment 11am to 12pm, Lovett Gallery, Newcastle Library, Laman Street, Newcastle.
Spiegeltent - The Party Saturday 5pm, 7.45pm & Sunday 4pm, 6.30pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Street Paws Festival 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe 2pm, Young People's Theatre Newcastle, corner Lawson & Lindsay Streets, Hamilton.
An American Dream with the Lake Mac Philharmonic 4pm to 6pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point.
Aussie Night Markets - Maitland 4pm to 9pm, Maitland Showground.
Battle Of The Brews 1.30pm, Lucky Hotel, Newcastle.
Hunter Animal Rescue Annual Pets Picnic 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Markets On The Green 9am, Club Lambton, 51 Karoola Road, Lambton.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Raid My Wardrobe Women's Preloved Fashion 10.30am to 2.30pm, 1-7 Darwin Street, Cessnock.
Soul Kollective Market 9am to 2pm, Dixon Park Park, Ocean Street, Merewether.
Stories In Song - Hunter Singers, Hunter Trebles & HSPA Bel Canto 2pm to 3.30pm, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton.
The Smashing Pumpkins (USA), with Jane's Addiction (USA), Amyl & The Sniffers, Battlesnake and live professional wrestling from NWA and WAOA, Saturday, 3.30pm to 10.45pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Russell Morris, with James Bennett, Saturday 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Dragon Saturday 3pm, Toronto Hotel.
Snowfish, with Soda Simulator, Steer, and The Toothpicks, Saturday 8pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Sam Buckingham, with Sarah Humphreys, Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Ray Beadle Sunday 2pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Dreamkillers, with PurEnvY, I Hate People, Rust, The Owen Guns, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Tom Ryder, with Annakye, Herd Immunity, Sunday 7pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
