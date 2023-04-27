Clayton Harmey gelding ready to rock at Newcastle

Clayton Harmey is confident Paytons Rock can get the job done second-up at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The four-year-old resumed last week with a sixth at Newcastle from gate five in an up to 60 rating Waratah series heat. It was his first run since a 27-metre win at the track last Christmas Eve.
Paytons Rock has gate two this time around in race one, an up to 63 rating event, and Harmey said the gelding was his best chance on the night.
"He came back last week, we went back and he ran a really good half," the Cessnock trainer said.
"He ran really well and he should be winning."
He said his next best hope was Mitsi Gaynor, which is also second-up. She has gate six in the second, another up to 63 race.
"She had her first run back from a spell the other week and just got beat at Newcastle," he said.
"She will benefit from the run and should be a factor."
On Saturday night, Harmey has My Ultimate Skeeta as a rank outsider in the APG Gold Bullion final for four-year-old entires and geldings.
My Ultimate Skeeta's main target is the Hunter Regional Championship heats next week at Newcastle. Harmey's other hope in the series is Saint Crusader.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
