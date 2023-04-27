Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Clayton Harmey gelding ready to rock at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton Harmey
Clayton Harmey

Clayton Harmey is confident Paytons Rock can get the job done second-up at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.