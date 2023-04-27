Trainers going the distance for 2023 edition of The 715 at Gardens

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson will look to Fat Boy's Charm to cause an upset in heats of the $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 at The Gardens on Friday night.
The second annual edition of the richest race for stayers has attracted high-quality entries stacked with Victorian-trained talent and only a handful of local long shots across five heats.
Davidson has Fat Boy's Charm in box seven of heat three and Sin Bin Sammy from the six in the fourth qualifier.
He said both would be rank outsiders "but it wouldn't shock me if Fat Boy's Charm ran a place".
"Sin Bin Sammy is fairly outgraded and it's more about experience for him," Davidson said.
"He can run the distance no worries and he's run reasonable time at Wentworth Park when he's had a second down there, but he's like a kid going into a first-grade game of football really.
"I'm not expecting too much from him but Fat Boy's Charm won on Tuesday night at Gosford over 600 and really hit the line well.
"He hasn't been over 700 so the jury's out whether he can run it out but he's a tenacious chaser.
"He's always been a good runner at home, he'll run all day, so he gives the impression he'll run it out.
"He's going in a very deep end, coming up against some group level stayers. It's a big ask but you can't not have a go at these big races when they are on your home track."
Davidson had one unplaced runner in last year's series, which had six heats and was won by Forbes trainer Jack Smith's Miss Ezmae.
"There's a lot of Victorians this year," he said. "The money is good so they have decided to travel and the race is getting bigger, but there's only a small pool of stayers really. Hopefully over time it will get better and better."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
