More than 100 workers rally at Eraring Power Station in support of National Transition Authority

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 27 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:23pm
National Transition Authority rally at Eraring on Thursday. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
A National Transition Authority would play an essential role in ensuring coal industry contractors were supported to find new employment and retraining opportunities, a rally calling the authority's establishment has heard.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

