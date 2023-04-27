As it happened: how Liddell was shut down after 52 years

THE Hunter will be at the forefront of the national conversation on Friday as Liddell power station goes offline for the final time.
Newcastle Herald journalists will be on hand as history is made in the region, bringing you live updates.
We'll also delve into the site's history, and the human stories that have made it such a landmark in the region for so long.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load
See more blog updates by clicking load more above.
