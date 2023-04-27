THE Hunter will be at the forefront of the national conversation on Friday as Liddell power station goes offline for the final time.
Newcastle Herald journalists will be on hand as history is made in the region, bringing you live updates.
We'll also delve into the site's history, and the human stories that have made it such a landmark in the region for so long.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
