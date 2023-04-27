Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Live

Liddell power station closure: live updates

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:01am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGL Energy's general manager Bayswater-Liddell stations Len McLachlan on Friday morning. Picture by Jessica Brown
AGL Energy's general manager Bayswater-Liddell stations Len McLachlan on Friday morning. Picture by Jessica Brown

THE Hunter will be at the forefront of the national conversation on Friday as Liddell power station goes offline for the final time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.