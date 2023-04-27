AFTER winning five Golden Guitars and an ARIA Award for her 2020 record Fallow, Fanny Lumsden seemingly has the world at her feet.
In June the alt-country singer-songwriter will travel to the UK where she and her band The Prawn Stars will perform at iconic music festival, Glastonbury.
Immediately after that milestone moment, the 36-year-old will turn her attention to following up Fallow with the release of her fourth album Hey Dawn on August 4.
The emotive and minimalist title track was released this week, following on from the bouncy indie-pop first single Millionaire.
"I wanted it to feel good, I wanted to have fun," Lumsden says of Hey Dawn. "I didn't want to think too hard about it - I just wanted to feel."
Lumsden started writing songs for Hey Dawn while without phone service on the isolated Western Australian coast at the back end of an exhausting Fallow tour, made all the more tiresome due to COVID border restrictions.
The album was then recorded in the northern Tasmanian village of Gowrie Park with longtime producer Matt Fell, but a massive storm forced the musicians to retreat to an Airbnb.
It was the morning after as the sun rose into her bedroom that Lumsden struck on inspiration for the title track.
Fanny Lumsden's Hey Dawn Tour visits Bendigo Bank Theatre (July 28); Mechanics Institute, Ballarat (July 29); The Sound Doctor, Anglesea (July 30); Street Theatre, Canberra (August 4); Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre (August 5); Benalla Town Hall (August 6); Brunswick Heads Picture House (August 9); Meeniyan Town Hall (August 26); Milton Theatre (September 2); Factory Theatre, Sydney (September 2) and Lizotte's, Newcastle (September 3).
