HUNTER Valley winemaker Peter Drayton is set to list his Pokolbin estate IronBark Hill, with the property expected to fetch around $12 million.
Positioned at 694 Hermitage Road, the property is being sold as a freehold opportunity with Jurds Real Estate listing agents Cain Beckett and Dan Jurd.
IronBark Hill is scheduled to hit the market next week.
"We expect it to sell in the vicinity of $12 million," Mr Beckett said.
The property, owned and operated by Hunter Valley winemaker Peter Drayton and his family, is home to Peter Drayton Wines as well as the purpose-built IronBark Hill Brewhouse.
Mr Drayton said he is selling the property to focus on other projects that he has in the pipeline however, the family will continue to operate the on-site businesses.
It will show somewhere between an eight and nine per cent return on investment so it is going to be quite a significant investment for a buyer- - Jurds Real Estate's Cain Beckett
"It is being sold as a freehold opportunity, not a leasehold so he will continue to run the business and all of the business operations will carry on as is," Mr Beckett said.
"On the ground, the brewery and the operation won't change at all."
The property's on-site facilities also include a restaurant, beer garden, functions centre, winery and cellar door, as well as a wedding chapel, a main residence and six accommodation villas.
A fifth-generation descendant of the famed Hunter Valley winemaking Drayton family, Peter Drayton and his wife Leesa built the site as a destination venue in Pokolbin that offers food, beer and wine all at one location.
Led by their head brewer and son Andrew Drayton alongside his wife Hayley, the first IronBark Hill Brewing Co beers were brewed in a custom-built German brewing system in 2016.
The Brewhouse opened to the public the following year, serving beer along with a food menu including woodfired pizzas. IronBark Brewing Co's beer is now stocked in major liquor retail stores.
Mr Beckett said the property has already drawn plenty of interest since a teaser of the listing was posted online last week.
"It will show somewhere between an eight and nine per cent return on investment, so it is going to be quite a significant investment for a buyer," he said.
"A property like that is not that easy to find, so I expect the buyer will be an investor who may or may not have an interest in the wine and tourism industry.
"It is a pretty broad market."
