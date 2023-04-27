How Liddell's last hours will play out

After 52 years of faithful service, Liddell power station will fall silent on Friday morning.
The last of the plant's four 500 megawatt generators will be turned off soon after the morning peak demand passes.
Once desynchronised, the turbine slows and in approximately one hour, stops spinning.
The omnipresent hum that accompanies the generation and transmission of coal-fired electricity will also cease.
Liddell's workers will spend the day celebrating and reflecting on the role the iconic plant has played in underpinning Australia's economy.
Newcastle Herald reporters Jess Brown and Matthew Kelly will be at Liddell from early on Friday morning to capture the colour and emotion of the historic day.
Content will be uploaded to the Herald's live blog from 8am. There will also be updates on the Herald's website.
"This power station has kept the lights on for more than 50 years," he said.
"While the engineering is impressive and the technology is important, much more important than that is the workers who have played a part in powering our country for 50 years. I had the opportunity to speak with them and thank them on behalf of the country."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
