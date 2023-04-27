A PENTHOUSE with some of the best views from an apartment in Newcastle has hit the market.
And it's not just the view that's a talking point.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence in the York Apartments at 1201/61 Shortland Esplanade, Newcastle also has a total of 11 balconies.
"Each of the windows has its own individual Juliet balcony, so you can slide open the doors on each and look out from a balcony," said the property's listing agent Natalie Tonks from PRD Presence.
"Because of the aspect, you have got east, north and west facing balconies so from the bedrooms and the dining room, for example, you can sit there at night and look at the Christ Church Cathedral lit up.
"You also have the harbour views, the ocean views and the city views, so the fact is you can see everything in Newcastle."
Positioned on the 12th floor, the penthouse has 10 Juliet balconies off various rooms as well as a large alfresco area overlooking Newcastle Beach.
The property hit the market one day ago, so a price guide is yet to be determined.
Comparable sales include a similarly-sized penthouse at 801/1 Scott Street, Newcastle East which sold off-market in September last year for a record-breaking $8.3 million with real estate agency, Movable.
"We don't have a price guide at this point in time because it is still early days," Mrs Tonks said.
"This one is already renovated whereas the one on Scott Street, people were looking at it to renovate."
The penthouse apartment spans 337 square metres on title, according to the agent who described it as "very substantial".
The penthouse is one of two in the York Apartments complex which was completed in 2004.
The luxury residence offers a spacious open-plan living area connected to an alfresco terrace that includes an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue and a wine fridge, as well as electric glass louvered windows that allow the sea breeze to flow through.
The sellers are Dr Peter Spittaler, owner of Hunter Neurosurgery, and his wife Simone Le Mesurier, who owns The IV Lounge.
The couple purchased the property three years ago after moving from their luxury four-bedroom beachfront home at 38 John Parade, Merewether which sold for a record-breaking $7.25 million in October 2020.
At the time, the sale earned the property the title of Newcastle's most expensive home.
"We had our home on John Parade, which was three storey so it was big and we were ready to move on and my husband said, 'The only place I would move into is this' and he Googled the address of this place and it was for sale," Simone said.
"He had no idea it was on the market. It was just a total fluke.
"We rang the agent on Sunday night and then walked in on Monday and bought it. We fell in love with the view and the space. "
Simone said there are many features to love about the property however, the view is the showstopper.
The penthouse has 270-degree panoramic views.
"Every bedroom on the western side has a balcony," she said.
"There are two in the dining area and there is a whole stretch of them along the northern side and then a big one on the beach side.
"Even though we came from a beachfront property and have a beach view here, we spend most of our time on one of those little balconies looking at the harbour."
She added that the apartment offered a sense of privacy despite it overlooking "everything in Newcastle".
"You really are in the middle of it all up there but you feel so removed from everything," she said.
"You're actually looking out at everyone, but they can't look up at you. There is so much privacy up there."
The property was purchased for $5.45 million, according to CoreLogic.
Prior to that, it was sold in 2012 for $2.43 million at which time it was reported to have undergone an estimated $750,000 worth of customisations.
The owners have renovated elements of the property with the addition of new cabinetry throughout, including a walk-in wardrobe, hallway cabinets and a gin bar, as well as upgraded lighting.
The expansive kitchen built by Nadin West joinery includes a 4.5-metre island kitchen, complete with Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, a plate warmer, an induction cooktop and two integrated dishwashers.
The large master suite has a custom-built walk-in robe and twin shower ensuite with designer tapware and heated towel rails.
The property also includes three car spaces and storage.
Simone said the couple will remain living in the Newcastle region at their waterfront property at Coal Point overlooking Lake Macquarie.
"I absolutely love living here and it is sad to leave it but we are spending more and more time away from it," Simone said.
"We are staying in Newcastle but we will be based out at the lake, so we are swapping our ocean view for the lake."
The property is open for inspection on Saturday, April 29 at 11am.
