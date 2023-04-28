Newcastle's No.1 Sportsground is set to play host to senior representative matches when AFL Hunter Central Coast teams take on South Coast in July.
After disappearing from the calendar in 2022, the men's and women's regional fixtures have been pencilled in to return on July 1.
"We're still finalising times but we're hoping to have our men's game under lights to really set a spectacle for rep footy," AFL Hunter Central Coast football manager Sam Cunningham said.
Last year, there was no men's representative fixture, while the women played an intra-regional series made up of Hunter Country, Hunter Metro and Central Coast.
The juniors will play a similar intra-regional tournament over the June long weekend at Tuggerah.
A regional team selected from that tournament will play in a broader rep carnival on the North Coast in the July school holidays.
Cunningham is confident players will put their hand up to play in the senior men's rep fixture in July despite a lack of interest last year.
"The discussion we've had with clubs, they're really excited about bringing senior reps back," he said.
"Our focus is really making it that spectacle that it has been in the past, so it's something for our players to really strive for.
"Not every team is going to win a premiership when they're playing footy, so there's opportunities for the better players from each team to strive to play in this rep squad.
"Hopefully we can show the South Coast how good we are."
Coaches are yet to be confirmed for the teams.
In the Black Diamond Cup on Saturday, Newcastle City will be out to make it four from four this season they host Maitland in a top-of-the-table clash.
The Blues come into the 5pm fixture at No.1 Sportsground full of confidence after beating last year's heavyweights Killarney Vale and Terrigal Avoca in recent weeks, and Warners Bay in their season-opener.
Their victory over Terrigal last round was their first at Hylton Moore Oval since 2016, and they kicked the last five goals of the game to snatch an unlikely win.
Maitland, who have been the surprise packets in 2023, are the only other unbeaten team. But they've had arguably the easiest draw to date, playing every game at home. They've beaten The Entrance-Bateau Bay, Cardiff and Nelson Bay.
After bouncing back from consecutive losses by belting Warners Bay on Anzac Day, Cardiff travel to Singleton to take on the last-placed Roosters, who have had arguably the toughest start to the season playing their first three games against sides from last year's top three.
Either Nelson Bay or Warners Bay will likely record their first victory when they meet at Dick Burwell Oval.
Terrigal-Avoca host The Entrance-Bateau Bay.
In the women's competition, Terrigal are at home to Warners Bay, Cardiff meet Singleton and City host winless Lake Macquarie.
Killarney Vale have the bye in both competitions.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.