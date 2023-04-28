Cessnock and Maitland have both piled on the points this season. The Goannas have posted scores of 52, 34, 42, 34 and 40. The Pickers have scored 44, 38, 20 and 44.
Boasting high-quality back lines and crafty halves, each side can turn up the attacking dial.
So heading into Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Cessnock Sportsground, aware of each other's offensive capabilities, the coaches have been emphasising defence.
"Both teams will have their defensive games on," Pickers mentor Matt Lantry said.
"It's a real priority for us every week. It's really important to get that part of your game sorted nice and early in the season. I anticipate it won't be a high-scoring affair."
Goannas coach Harry Siejka is expecting the same, but he's been concerned about some of his side's recent lapses, including conceding 30 points to Macquarie last week.
"I always knew we had points in us, it's just whether we could stop points," he said.
"The last three weeks, we probably haven't been quite there defensively, so that's been a really big focus at training just trying to nut that out, especially against a team like Maitland.
"We're looking forward to the physical aspect of it."
The Pickers welcome back Daniel Langbridge and Pat Mata'utia today, but are still without the injured Lincoln Smith and Pete Wilson.
Cessnock will be missing Harry O'Brien, Sam Apthorpe, Jayden Young and AJ Murray, all through injuries.
Both sides are unbeaten in 2023.
Cessnock have jumped out of the box winning all five games, but Siejka said they face their toughest test yet against the defending premiers.
"We've set a pretty high standard this year and are looking to test ourselves against the best of the best, and I think Maitland are that," he said.
"They've been voted the best team outside NSW Cup the last two years.
"These are the games you want to play in.
"We've had a good start to the year, but no one cares who wins the first five games, as long as you're there at the back end.
"We're not getting overly carried away, but I think it will be a semi-final type game in April.
"We'll be ready to go and get them, and they'll be confident they can come and get us.
"If you're a spectator, it will be one to watch."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Lakes and Wests meet in a mid-table clash at Cahill Oval.
Fourth-placed Macquarie are at home to Central, who have slipped to ninth.
Souths and Kurri clash at Townson Oval.
The Entrance host Wyong in the only Sunday game.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
