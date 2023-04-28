Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Rugby League: Cessnock, Maitland pumped for huge top-of-the-table clash

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Musgrove has been an attacking weapon for Cessnock this season, scoring three tries. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Brayden Musgrove has been an attacking weapon for Cessnock this season, scoring three tries. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Cessnock and Maitland have both piled on the points this season. The Goannas have posted scores of 52, 34, 42, 34 and 40. The Pickers have scored 44, 38, 20 and 44.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.