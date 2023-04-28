Newcastle's SG Ball and Harold Matthews sides have a chance to create history today in their respective under-19 and under-17 grand finals at Leichhardt Oval.
The Knights have never won both titles in the same year. They last won Matts in 2019 and SG Ball in 2011.
The only time the club has won two junior competitions in the same year is Harold Matthews and Jersey Flegg (then 19s, now 21s) in 1992.
Both sides had two-point wins to qualify for the deciders, and the historic nature of the occasion is not lost on the staff and players involved.
"It's exciting for the club and pretty special really," SG Ball coach Matt Nicoll said.
"It does show that our pathways are in good shape."
After beating defending premiers Penrith 10-8, the SG Ball side face Parramatta, who they haven't played in 2023.
The Knights finished the regular season third after six wins, two draws and a loss. The first and second-placed teams didn't make it. The Eels were fourth.
Newcastle are led by Myles Martin, a lock already on an NRL development deal, and have a strong forward pack and handy outside backs, including fullback Fletcher Sharpe, of Cessnock, who has bagged 12 tries in 11 games.
They've lost centre Jarome Falemoe (concussion), back-rower Jermaine McEwen and bench forward Tama Whareaorere (suspensions), but Martin reckons his side can still clinch victory.
"It doesn't matter who comes in, I believe they will all get the job done," the Bathurst St Pats junior said.
"To bring the trophy back to Newy would be unreal, just to show what's coming through our system."
The under-17s take on the Bulldogs, who they beat 20-12 in round three. They had two losses but recorded six wins to finish the season second and held off the Eels 18-16 last week.
"We're in a really good position, everyone is healthy," coach Alex Moore said.
"They've trained very hard all season. We have a squad of 31 [players], and we had a week off before the prelim [final] and we had 31 at training, everyone ripping in."
The players nominated making the grand final as their goal prior to the season.
"We've ticked that box but one more to go," Moore said.
"They're a quality side [Canterbury]. They were first most of the season but got a hiding from Penrith in the last round and dropped to fourth. But they won their finals beating Canberra and Penrith. Really powerful through the middle and have a really good halfback.
"If we can play our footy, and play towards our best, I'm confident we can get the win."
Skipper Connor Votano is one of only a few players who were part of last year's side, which ran 12th.
The Blue Haven Raiders/The Entrance Tigers junior nominated props Jack Hillar and Cody Hopwood, and halfback Haami Loza, as standouts this season.
A fullback, Votano said his teammates were desperate to be crowned champions.
"We set a standard to make it this far, and we worked hard to make it this far," he said.
"It'd be the best."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
