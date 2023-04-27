Maitland Grossmann High teacher applying to have viral assault dealt with under mental health

The Maitland Grossman High School teacher accused of assaulting a student in a classroom incident that was filmed and went viral on social media intends to apply to have the matter dealt with under the mental health and cognitive impairment act.
Michael John Kable, 62, was represented by solicitor Cameron Duncan when he appeared in Maitland Local Court on Thursday.
He did not enter a plea to a charge of common assault but Mr Duncan asked that the matter be adjourned for a section 14 application.
Mr Kable, who remains on bail, will next appear in court in July for the application to be heard under the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act.
If the application is granted, it means a magistrate dismisses a charge against a defendant and discharges the defendant into the care of a responsible person.
Mr Kable was charged with common assault on March 21 after police were called to Maitland Grossmann High School after reports a student had allegedly been assaulted by a male teacher during a "paper fight" in the classroom.
Footage showing the alleged assault went viral online, but students who supported Mr Kable at his last court appearance said the "cropped clip" did not show the full story.
The video allegedly shows Mr Kable asking students: "Do you understand me? Stop doing it", while holding a handful of paper balls that appear to have been thrown at him.
The student then appears to throw another paper ball at Mr Kable before he allegedly pulls the student into a desk.
A desk is then thrown towards Mr Kable, after which he allegedly appears to begin hitting the student on the ground.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
