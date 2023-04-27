Newcastle Herald
Maitland Grossmann High teacher applying to have viral assault dealt with under mental health

By Sam Rigney
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Maitland Grossman High School teacher Michael Kable arrives at Maitland Local Court earlier this month. Picture by Marina Neil
The Maitland Grossman High School teacher accused of assaulting a student in a classroom incident that was filmed and went viral on social media intends to apply to have the matter dealt with under the mental health and cognitive impairment act.

Sam Rigney

