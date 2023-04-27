Knights coach Adam O'Brien to keep Parra guessing about his Kalyn Ponga plans

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien plans to keep Parramatta guessing until the last-possible minute before revealing whether skipper Kalyn Ponga has been reinstated to the starting line-up in Friday night's clash at CommBank Stadium.
Ponga returned after a five-game lay-off because of concussion in last week's 18-16 loss to North Queensland in Townsville, but O'Brien deployed him off the bench midway through the second half.
The 25-year-old emerged unscathed from his 53 minutes of game time and showed glimpses of his trademark class, throwing the final pass for a try by winger Dominic Young.
O'Brien was cagey on Thursday when asked if Ponga would start, or if he would persist with feisty Tyson Gamble at five-eighth.
"Don't know," he said. "I'll make that decision about an hour before kick-off ... I need another night to think about it."
O'Brien said after the game in Townsville that he kept Ponga out of the opening exchanges because he felt it would be a "big ask" for him to play for 80 minutes.
Asked if Newcastle's marquee man was ready to play for the duration against Parramatta, O'Brien replied: "I'm more confident than I was last week.
"I just thought he needed the run. I know he's not a racehorse, but he'll be better second-up.
"I felt like watching his game last week, when he came on he was quite busy.
"He didn't get his hands on the ball in the first period when he went on, but certainly in the second half he had multiple touches and he defended well, so I feel he'll be better for the run."
In saying that, O'Brien indicated Gamble had left him facing a selection dilemma, given his impressive form since joining the Knights in the off-season from Brisbane.
"I wasn't completely unhappy with what we were doing last week with Tyson Gamble," O'Brien said. "He's been great for us as well."
Ponga has played basically one-and-a-half games in the first eight rounds and O'Brien had no doubt he would gradually give the Knights a new dimension.
"We understand that we're a very capable footy team that's not quite getting the job done at the moment," O'Brien said.
"We're confident that our style of footy will hold up, and that it will only get better."
