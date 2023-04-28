Newcastle Herald
New Lambton Eagles get defence in order while waiting for strikepower to arrive in NPLW NNSW: round 8, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 28 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 3:30pm
Serena Carter, left, and Airlie Davis, right, are forming a formidable centre-back pairing for New Lambton. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Serena Carter, left, and Airlie Davis, right, are forming a formidable centre-back pairing for New Lambton. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Greg Lowe believes New Lambton are "building nicely" but knows they must start scoring more goals to continue advancing up the NPLW Northern NSW points ladder.

