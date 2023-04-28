Coach Greg Lowe believes New Lambton are "building nicely" but knows they must start scoring more goals to continue advancing up the NPLW Northern NSW points ladder.
Strengthening both ends of the pitch was a key focus for Lowe after the Eagles conceded a whopping 220 goals last season and scored just eight.
In a much steelier effort, the sixth-placed side have leaked just nine goals in six outings to be bettered only by Newcastle Olympic's seven. They have recorded clean sheets in their past three outings.
The miserly defence has been built on the efforts of athletic shot-stopper Ally Boertje and a new-look backline.
"We've had Serena and Airlie as our centre-back pairing for the past couple of weeks and Amy Gosling has been really strong for us as well," Lowe said.
But Lowe conceded the Eagles, who are five points adrift of the top four with a game in hand, have so far "completely lacked firepower", scoring just eight goals.
By comparison, their round-eight opponents Broadmeadow have produced 38 goals in seven matches.
Magic were 4-1 winners over New Lambton in round one and the two sides face off again at Alder Park on Sunday (4pm).
"That was our worst result," Lowe said.
"Even though it was a 4-1 loss, we were in the game for large periods of time and we've had very good opportunities in every game we've played.
"It's a step-by-step process. You can't turn around last year's results completely in one year, but we're building nicely."
Firepower is coming for the Eagles, who have signed strike weapons Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan but neither can play until round nine. Their Jets teammate Tara Andrews is also believed to be joining New Lambton.
In the meantime, exciting forward Sarah Moore is likely to make her first appearance for New Lambton this weekend.
"She used to be in the Jets Academy program and played a few years in Sydney for APIA Leichhardt," Lowe said of Moore.
"She's an incredible player. She's been training the past two weeks and is due to come back to full contact.
"She's definitely a chance to play this weekend and we get the Jets girls back the following weekend."
Ameera Makunja has also made an impact during a gradual return from injury sustained in the first round. She started and scored in New Lambton's 2-0 win over Mid Coast last round.
Maitland and Charlestown will both be out to rebound from losses when they meet at Cooks Square Park in the other game on Sunday (4pm).
Azzurri were 2-1 winners in a thrilling round-one exchange.
On Saturday, Olympic host Warners Bay (4pm) and Adamstown take on Mid Coast at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (7pm).
In the opening round, Olympic accounted for the Panthers 16-0 and Rosebud were 5-0 winners in Taree.
NPLW NNSW Points: Olympic 16, Magic 16, Azzurri 15, Maitland 12, Adamstown 10, New Lambton 7, Mid Coast 3, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
