Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Toohey's News: Six spots up for grabs on next year's Knights roster

By Barry Toohey
April 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Kangaroos forward Tyson Frizell heads the list of off-contract Newcastle Knights players. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Former Kangaroos forward Tyson Frizell heads the list of off-contract Newcastle Knights players. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Nine off-contract Newcastle Knights players - headed by starting forwards Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Kurt Mann - are fighting it out for just six remaining top-30 roster spots for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.