American import Nicole Munger said the Newcastle Falcons were excited about the challenge of playing the star-studded Sydney Comets in the NBL1 East women's game at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
Fresh from winning the Women's National Basketball League championship with Townsville Fire last summer, Opals squad member Shyla Heal and Sydney Flames guard Vanessa Panousis have guided the Comets to third spot with a 6-1 win-loss record.
The Comets also boast Flames squad member Jada Crawshaw, averaging 14.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and two blocked shots a game, and are coached by Flames WNBL mentor Shelley Gorman, the highly decorated former Opals and WNBL star.
The Falcons (5-1) sit one spot behind the Comets in fourth place after Munger posted 26 points and 20 rebounds in their 74-51 victory over Hills Hornets at home last Sunday. Munger leads the NBL1 East in rebounding (16.8 per game) and is eighth in scoring (20ppg).
"They have some serious star-power with Shyla, Vanessa, Shelley, and a very talented squad, so it's a big challenge for us," Munger said.
"I feel like we're all really excited for the opportunity to play one of the top teams in the league on our home court in front of our home fans.
"The support we've had at all our home games so far has been unbelievable, and I know we all appreciate seeing so many fans in the stands cheering us on."
Newcastle assistant coach Kristy Bultitude, who is again deputising for coach Martin McLean while he is overseas, said the Falcons had to play with the same defensive intensity they showed against the Hornets last Sunday.
The women's game will tip off at 7.15pm, preceded by the men's match at 5pm, when the Falcons face a similar challenge against one of the NBL1 East title contenders.
Averaging 88 points for and only 52 against, Sydney (6-1) are third on the ladder behind Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence and Inner West Bulls (both 7-1).
The Falcons (3-3) have slipped to 10th after consecutive losses to Maitland and Hills, and coach Peter Astley wants them to go back to basics against the Comets.
"Our last couple of games haven't been great but we're working through that and we know we have to be better against Comets," Astley said.
"They're one of the benchmark teams in the league and they sit up there at the top of the table and we're back in the pack now.
"We're not far away but we have to be better than we've been lately. We just need to get the fundamentals right and show some leadership on the floor, and everyone has to take some responsibility for that."
"Our effort's been fine, it's just our execution that is letting us down, it's that simple. We just need to do those basic things better than what we've been doing."
Astley said poor shooting from the free-throw line and from long range have proven costly in all three of Newcastle's losses to Hills, Maitland and Sutherland, especially against the Hornets and Sharks who pipped them by one and five points respectively.
Newcastle will again rely on Anthony Gaines (15.6 points), Myles Cherry (15.5), Matur Maluach (11.7) and Ryan Beisty (10.8) to shoulder most of the offensive workload.
Sydney have an equally balanced scoring attack, led by Archer Woodhill (16 points), Ilisia Washington (14), Isaiah Oste-Pinder (12.2) and Johnny Crnogorac (11).
