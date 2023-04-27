New police recruits headed for Hunter commands

Northern NSW has been allocated the second-highest number of new police recruits from Friday's graduating cohort - behind only the Sydney Central Metropolitan Region.
Of the 44 new officers headed for the state's north, four will start their careers in Newcastle City Police District, three will go to Lake Macquarie Police District, and two each will go to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District and Hunter Valley Police District.
The new officers are graduating at a ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday morning.
They will be made probationary constables and begin 12 months of on-the-job training on May 1.
"While today marks the end of one chapter in their policing journey, it also represents the beginning of another; one in which they will experience the great challenges and rewards of serving the community," Commissioner Karen Webb said.
"Throughout their careers, I encourage all the attesting probationary constables to seize every opportunity, never stop learning, and to take pride in the uniform you wear everyday - as a NSW Police officer you are an integral member of your community and the work you will do throughout your career will make a difference to countless lives."
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said there was "no escaping the reality that policing can be challenging".
"To be a NSW Police officer takes great courage, resilience and compassion, but is also an important and satisfying job and I urge anyone considering it as a career to come forward and put yourself to the test," she said.
