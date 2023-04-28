Well, well, well. It's the last round of the A-League regular season, and still we haven't quite confirmed the top six teams. Are you surprised?
Wellington, who looked an absolute lock-in about eight weeks ago, are still in the box seat, needing a point at last-placed Macarthur to be assured of sixth place.
Still with one point from the last possible 18, it's hard to trust any judgement on their form or confidence for this fixture
The glacial pursuit offered by teams seven to 12 for sixth position, by the same token, doesn't exactly scream last-day fireworks for the chasing pack. But you never know.
Having criticised the league in previous seasons, I must applaud their application of game time slots for this year's last round. It's as close to ideal as TV commitments will allow. Teams one, two, three and four played last night.
Melbourne City are already confirmed as the No.1 seed, with the other three teams simultaneously battling for second position - ensuring home-ground advantage, and a week off.
Similarly, today's simultaneous fixtures at 5pm with Wellington and Newcastle involved, against Macarthur and Sydney FC respectively, seem as fair an arrangement as can be expected.
Perth and Western United, the only other teams who can qualify, meet at a later time slot, and given limited numbers in the competition and time differential I can understand and accept that.
Given that adjustment to improve the integrity of the finals, you would hope the teams would respond accordingly. (Please don't tell me officials guessed the make-up of the competition's top eight prior to drawing up the season's fixture list.)
Macarthur and Sydney FC have pride and, in the latter's case continuity, to seriously consider. It would be disappointing, and distasteful, if either fielded noticeably weakened starting sides. I doubt they will.
Of the top four teams, Melbourne City are most likely to rest some starters, possibly giving the Wanderers a tiny advantage over the other combatants, Adelaide and the Mariners. The Reds are very strong at home, but there is no more combative team in the competition than the Coasties.
The race for sixth position could be over early this afternoon, if Wellington start well.
The Jets' clash with Sydney FC could be shaped by the line-ups.
But you'd imagine Sydney would be keen to continue their recent improved form, and get some more game time for some of their bigger names after long-term absences through injury.
Newcastle's suspensions and niggling injuries will probably cancel out any advantage garnered. It's hard to imagine Sydney going into a final home game "soft" before the play-offs.
In short, it's hard to see the Jets turning around a six-goal deficit at Allianz Stadium, unless Wellington have an absolute meltdown.
If that were to happen, all eyes would turn to Perth, whose task may have reduced to merely beating Western United, if their goal difference negative to Wellington has already shrunk. A stretch too far, I'd suggest.
I reckon Jets fans will see their best possible line-up on the day to start, with consideration to others dependent on proceedings at Macarthur. It's important still to seek the most respectable finishing position possible, and I'm sure that will be a consideration.
Mathematicians, pundits, and six football teams can look forward to a rest next week! Surprises, anyone?
