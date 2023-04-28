Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Norths ready for Hunter Coast hockey grand final rematch against Gosford

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Liles in action for Norths in last year's grand final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Sam Liles in action for Norths in last year's grand final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Norths will be missing a veteran and two young guns when they put their perfect start to the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season on the line against Gosford at Wyong on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.