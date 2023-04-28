Norths ready for Hunter Coast hockey grand final rematch against Gosford

Norths will be missing a veteran and two young guns when they put their perfect start to the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League season on the line against Gosford at Wyong on Sunday.
Norths (eight points) are four from four, while long-time title rivals Gosford are third on five points, one behind Maitland.
Gosford and Norths meet for the first time since the Newcastle club won their 2022 grand final 4-3 in extra-time. Norths have Theo Gruschka in New Zealand with the Australian over-35 team and Ed Hunt and Kurt Walters at NSW under 18 trials, but coach David Willott said they still had a good enough squad to get the win.
"Our form has been pretty good and we've had good results, but Gosford are always tough down there," Willott said.
At Broadmeadow, Wests play Maitland (12pm) and Souths take on Tigers (3pm).
In the women's league on Saturday, Norah Head play Regals (2.15pm) at Wyong. At Broadmeadow, Uni and Oxfords (3pm) clash and Tigers play Gosford (4.15pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
