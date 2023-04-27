Newcastle Airport has named a principal contractor to build its new terminal building.
Construction Control will lead the $110 million terminal project, which is being funded partly by a $55 million federal government commitment.
The rest of the money will come from a debt funding arrangement announced three weeks ago between the airport, which is owned by Newcastle and Port Stephens councils, and the Commonwealth Bank.
"We're thrilled to have Construction Control on board for this project, which is a game-changer for our community and is critical for our region as we move towards true global connectivity," airport chief executive Peter Cock said in a media statement.
"The biggest beneficiaries of the airport's upgrade will be the people of the Hunter region.
"This project is a critical development to support economic growth and we are excited to have Construction Control on board."
The new two-storey Cox Architects-designed building will attach to the south-east end of the existing single-storey airport terminal.
Airport planning and infrastructure executive general manager Ben Kochanski said the build would be "complex" and would double the size of the terminal.
Construction Control completed the fitout of Canberra Airport in 2016.
The expansion is due to begin within a month and finish in 2024.
The airport estimates the project will create more than 500 construction jobs.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
