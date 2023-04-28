Coach Tracey van Dal expects Souths' failure to make the Newcastle championship netball grand final last year to prove a driving force as Lions eye a third straight minor premiership.
Newcastle Netball Association launch their 2023 season at National Park courts on Saturday. The championship division of their top-tier tri-series, which also comprises opens and 23s competition, begins with some exciting exchanges.
Souths are set to play Nova Thunder, who are rated by van Dal as the "dark horse" this campaign.
Lions were virtually untouched on the way to securing back-to-back minor premierships last year but lost both the major semi-final and preliminary final.
"We did miss the grand final last year, which the girls were absolutely devastated about," van Dal said.
"So the team's goal is to go the threepeat with the minor premiership and to make the grand final.
"But I'm not looking too far ahead. Because there are quite a few new additions to the team, my focus is purely quarter by quarter, game by game. Have those small milestones and then the process will take care of itself."
Lions have sustained three key losses in circle defender Tianna Cummings to Nova and sisters Millie and Lucy Tonkin to University of Newcastle. They, however, retain the core group, including evergreen centre Narelle Eather.
Thunder, who finished third but lost the minor semi-final last year, have also picked up midcourter Ellie McVey (University) and shooter Sally Jenkins (Kotara South).
"I think they'll be the dark horse this year," van Dal said of Nova.
"They've had some really good additions to their team. I think they have recruited very well and they will certainly be the team to look out for."
Four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance and University meet in a grand final replay.
West beat University 51-38 in the championship showdown match last year. It was University's first grand final appearance and they are looking to go one better this campaign.
University captain and midcourter Karli Quinn (nee Robards) was in doubt due to an ankle injury while defenders Veronica Smith and Angela Williams are likely to be unavailable.
West centre and captain Sophie Buckley is expected to miss the first few rounds of competition after having her appendix removed.
"It will be a tough game," West coach Tracey Baggs said.
"I'm not going to say we're not going to start well but it will probably be a slow burn again and we'll come into our own when it matters.
"I really don't know what the game will look like. Uni have picked up some really good players."
Junction take on newcomers Waratah and Kotara South battle BNC in the other round-one encounters.
All games are at 2.30pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
