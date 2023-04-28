Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Northstars lose skipper Liam Manwarring to injury as they chase first win of Australian Ice Hockey League campaign

By Max McKinney
April 28 2023 - 2:00pm
Liam Manwarring. Picture supplied, AK Hockey Shots
The Newcastle Northstars have lost captain Liam Manwarring to injury but will be boosted by the return of multiple regulars for their clash with Australian Ice Hockey League leaders Sydney Bears on Saturday.

