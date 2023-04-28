The Newcastle Northstars have lost captain Liam Manwarring to injury but will be boosted by the return of multiple regulars for their clash with Australian Ice Hockey League leaders Sydney Bears on Saturday.
Manwarring broke his thumb at the World Championships (division two) in Spain this month, where he represented Australia along with fellow Northstars Wehebe Darge, John Kennedy jnr, Charlie Smart and Beau Taylor.
The team ran fourth in the five-game tournament.
"It wasn't our best showing," Manwarring said.
"Ice Hockey Australia put a lot of resources towards it this year and it was very appreciative from us boys.
"It's lit the fire for next year."
Kennedy jnr has remained overseas, but the other internationals will return at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday as the Northstars chase their first win of the season.
Missing almost two-thirds of their starting side, Newcastle lost their opening two games in Melbourne earlier this month.
Import Josh Adkins makes his club debut against the Bears, who remain unbeaten.
"He is naturally a centreman, but he is a forward," Manwarring said.
"I saw him train last night, a very high-calibre shot.
"A pure goal-scorer and I think he is going to be a massive addition for us this year."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
