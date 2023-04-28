Trainer Aaron Goadsby eyes APG gold with Luvareschs at Menangle

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby says Luvareschs is a top-three hope in the $400,000 APG Gold Bullion 2YO fillies final at Menangle on Saturday night.
Luvareschs won her heat on April 18 with a fast finish from a sit three back on the pegs and she has gate one for the final. She was a $26 TAB hope on Friday.
"She's definitely a top-three chance," Goadsby said.
"From the good draw she should lob up there handy somewhere."
"And hopefully we get a bit of room down the straight and see what we can do.
"She went well at Bathurst then won her heat, so hopefully we're on the right track.
"It would be nice to get a slice of that kind of money and it's always good to be in these races."
Driver Josh Gallagher was suspended for causing interference with Luvareschs in the heat. Robbie Morris takes the reins on Saturday night.
Also racing in the APG deciders is My Ultimate Skeeta for Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey in the $50,000 4YO entires and geldings race and Corlette for Luskintyre's Darren Grant in the $100,000 3YO fillies event.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
