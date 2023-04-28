Newcastle Herald
Trainer Aaron Goadsby eyes APG gold with Luvareschs at Menangle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Luvareschs after winning her heat. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby says Luvareschs is a top-three hope in the $400,000 APG Gold Bullion 2YO fillies final at Menangle on Saturday night.

