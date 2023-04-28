Newcastle Herald
Ritza Donna back from fall for Ladies Bracelet heats

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 28 2023 - 2:30pm
Mel Davidson and Ritza Donna. Picture by Lachlan Naidu
Golden Easter Egg finalist Ritza Donna returns from a heavy Taree Cup fall on April 19 to carry Hunter hopes in heats of the group 3 Ladies Bracelet at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

