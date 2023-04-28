Ritza Donna back from fall for Ladies Bracelet heats

Golden Easter Egg finalist Ritza Donna returns from a heavy Taree Cup fall on April 19 to carry Hunter hopes in heats of the group 3 Ladies Bracelet at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
"She's been racing well, so she's in with a chance but it will be interesting to see how comes back mentally from the fall," trainer Mark Davidson said.
"It was a pretty heavy fall, she was out the front, got clipped and down she went. They galloped right over the top of her. But she seems good within herself.
"She's recovered well. We've given her an extra week. She's going good but she's drawn well in two [for heat three of three], but the one in eight [Wyndra All Class] is probably the one to beat."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.