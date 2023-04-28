Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Archer: Dylan Gibbons eyes gem ride for first interstate target

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 28 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons sporting the Australian Bloodstock colours he will wear aboard Gem Song on Sunday at Rockhampton in the $775,000 The Archer.
Dylan Gibbons sporting the Australian Bloodstock colours he will wear aboard Gem Song on Sunday at Rockhampton in the $775,000 The Archer.

Gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons believes he has the right horse in Gem Song to deliver a rich reward for his first trip riding interstate on Sunday at Rockhampton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.