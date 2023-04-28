The Archer: Dylan Gibbons eyes gem ride for first interstate target

Gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons believes he has the right horse in Gem Song to deliver a rich reward for his first trip riding interstate on Sunday at Rockhampton.
Gibbons, still on a high from his first group 1 success three weeks ago aboard Explosive Jack in the Sydney Cup, heads north to pilot seven-year-old Gem Song in the $775,000 The Archer (1300m) for boss Kris Lees after a busy program on Saturday at Rosehill.
Gem Song was fifth, just 1.1 lengths away from winner Emerald Kingdom, in the $440,000 inaugural running of The Archer last year after a wide run from gate 13.
Aaron Bullock made the long trip last year for the ride but Gibbons has the job this time. The 21-year-old took Gem Song to second in the group 3 Newcastle Stakes first-up on March 3 before Bullock rode him to fifth in the Muswellbrook Cup last start.
Gibbons will have to negotiate a start from gate 13, which will come into 10 with emergencies out, but he was confident the four-time group 3 winner could produce with luck in running.
"His runs have been great this time in," Gibbons said. "He just needs a bit of luck early, and he's the right sort of horse for that race. He was beaten only a length last year and he had no luck either."
Gem Song was a $16 TAB chance on Friday. Lees also has Animate ($34) in the race and Ucalledit ($21) as first emergency.
Gibbons has three other rides on the program. He flies to Brisbane on Saturday night, then to Rockhampton and back on Sunday.
On Saturday, Gibbons has nine rides on the 10-race Rosehill card, where he said Sonora (race eight), Wrathful (three), Lisztomania (two) and Dipsy Doodle (one) were his best hopes.
"Sonora was winning well when it was winning, and coming off a freshen up should help, with some weight relief," he said.
"Wrathful is a very nice horse and its first-up run was very good in a race that wasn't really run to suit, so as long as Rosehill is playing somewhat fair, it will be a great hope.
"Lisztomania was obviously taking on the Country Championships, but back to Highway grade you'd think will help."
Gary Harley reports: Lees-trained imported mare Lyrical Lady, impressive in her first Australian preparation, will have her first Newcastle start on Saturday.
The four-year-old was bought by Australian Bloodstock after one win from nine starts in Europe, and at her first Australian start at Taree in February, she ran on well to finish second over 1600m.
Second up, she was a narrow second in a 1700m class 1 at Scone. Last start at Hawkesbury, she stepped up to 2000m and raced away to win by 2.89 lengths.
On Saturday, she is in the provincial benchmark 68 handicap (1850m) with Andrew Gibbons aboard. She has a positive barrier and with rain forecast it's crucial to note her only Australian win was on soft going.
Lees has a good chance of notching up an early double, as his ultra consistent four-year-old Tiva Bay will be hard to beat in the opening event - the class 1 and maiden plate (2300m). From his 16 starts, the gelding has had a win and eight placings. Darryl "Digger" McLellan has ridden the Kiwi-bred stayer at his past two starts, and he has the mount on Saturday.
Luck has not been on the side of the James Cummings-trained Northumbria in recent weeks, but the gelding can put the bad luck behind him on Saturday.
On April 1 he was first past the post in a race at Hawkesbury but was relegated to second following a protest. On April 22, Northumbria was loaded into the barriers then got his near hind leg up on the running board and after examination by the vet was a late scratching. On Saturday the three-year-old lines up in the maiden plate (1200m) and Koby Jennings rides from a lovely barrier.
Union Army, luckless first up on this track on April 12, can atone in the final event, the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m). After being crowded for room in the straight, Union Army was beaten only 0.87 of a length.
In August, Union Army was placed in his first two starts on this track. The barrier is a negative but with luck he will test this lot.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
