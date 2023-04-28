Hunter Wildfires coach Matt Ellis has warned his charges Parramatta will prove a more formidable opponent as they target back-to-back wins in Jack Scott Cup.
The Wildfires routed newcomers West Harbour 70-0 in round one of the Sydney women's premier rugby union competition at No.2 Sportsground last Saturday.
This Saturday (10.15am), Hunter travel to Eric Tweedale Stadium to battle Parramatta, who succumbed 43-5 to Jack Scott Cup heavyweights Sydney University last weekend.
"We had some good tussles with them last year and they're going to be a bit better drilled than West Harbour," Ellis said.
"They got beaten by the top Uni team 43-5 but I felt like that scoreline wasn't a true indication of the game. They weren't too far off the pace.
"They'll defend a little better and their set piece is going to be a lot better, so we've got to make sure we make the most of our opportunities."
Hunter certainly made the most of every opportunity in round one, with Ellis praising a whole-hearted squad effort for the resounding victory.
"It definitely exceeded expectations," Ellis said.
"We were hoping that the girls' skill level would be up there. For us to compete with the stronger teams, we just needed to keep improving our skill level.
"Every opportunity we had, we caught the ball and we made the most of making no mistakes pretty much.
"It was just one of those days where everything that could go right did go right. I explained to the girls on Monday night that that's not going to happen every time."
Wildfires captain Susannah Cooke is unavailable but Ellis expected to otherwise be able to field a largely unchanged side.
"Shana Povey played really well last week," Ellis said.
"She played five-eight. She scored a few tries and kicked a lot of goals. Charlie [Norton] and Emily Sheather in the centres were unstoppable pretty much.
"The good thing is everyone that came off the bench made an impact so it was good to see we didn't miss a beat. The consistency and also the ability for us to have people come on and not miss a beat were the two big things for us."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
