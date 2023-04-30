A MAN accused of supplying nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine after a police pursuit at Thornton will face a trial in Newcastle District Court next year.
Kye David Campbell, 22, appeared in court last week via AVL from a remote location where he pleaded not guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, police pursuit and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of ice carries a maximum of life imprisonment.
Mr Campbell, who was represented by Public Defender Lizzie McLaughlin, will face an estimated one-week trial in June, 2024.
Police say they were patrolling in Thornton on February 18 last year when they spotted Mr Campbell's Audi S8 and tried to pull him over.
He allegedly fled, leading police on a short pursuit before it was called off.
Police later pulled the Audi over on the M1 at Cameron Park and a search of the car allegedly revealed 33 bags of ice totalling 921 grams.
Mr Campbell was refused bail after his arrest but was released on Supreme Court bail earlier this year.
