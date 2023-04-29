THE only thing more consistent than the quality of Brokenwood's wine since their 1970 inception has been the design of their simple and elegant label.
But the look of their new Twenty70 range is one of vivid retro colour, channelling the decade in which the Pokolbin winery was founded.
"I think [the design] snuck through the board members because it was never going to have [the word] Brokenwood as the prime frontage on the label," chuckles winemaker Kate Sturgess. "So we told them not to stress."
Both Twenty70 wines - a white blend and red blend - were developed by Sturgess, who joined Brokenwood in 2015 as an assistant winemaker before her promotion to winemaker in 2019.
Twenty70 came to fruition when the winery purchased the Hunter's Oakey Creek Vineyard.
Brokenwood had bought semillon from the site since the early 1990s, but in acquiring the site they took possession of its other vines.
"We'd historically taken a large portion of the semillon but none of the other varieties planted there," Sturgess explains.
"So when we bought [Oakey Creek] we had discussions around what we would do - whether we sold [the other varieties] to the people who had historically bought them, or whether we could make something cool or interesting."
The Twenty70 White Blend combines Oakey Creek's verdelho, semillon and chardonnay grapes, whereas the Red Blend marries the vineyard's cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and cabernet franc fruit.
"There's not a lot of cab franc planted around the Hunter," Sturgess says. "It's a variety I enjoy drinking, so I was pretty keen to have a play with it."
Twenty70 also reflects Brokenwood's sustainability push, with the Oakey Creek vineyard now certified by Sustainable Winegrowing Australia.
Both vegan-friendly blends, Twenty70's white and red are perfect picnic wines, flavourful and smashable.
Brokenwood hopes they might appeal to younger wine drinkers.
"Sustainability is something that the younger demographics are more supportive of," Sturgess says. "And everyone starts drinking wine somewhere - but we still wanted to make wines that we were really proud of and that we would drink.
"Not just nutty wines for the sake of jumping on a trend."
The Twenty70 White Blend, in particular, is a departure from Brokenwood's time-tested approach.
"Fermenting it on skins, not adding sulphur - that is very different to our traditional Brokenwood wine-making for white wine," Sturgess says.
"And that seems to be what the younger kids are buying in bottle shops. It's something different to what their parents drink, it has more texture and is still very flavourful for a white wine.
"It's something they can have more ownership over and show mum and dad."
It was the science of wine-making that drew Sturgess, a Brisbane native, to the industry.
"I actually didn't drink wine when I started studying wine-making, but I moved from Brisbane down to Adelaide for it," she says.
Sturgess received a Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology from the University of Adelaide - a degree recognised as one of the top four of its kind in the world.
The winemaker has since won a number of awards and was selected to be part of Wine Australia's Future Leaders program for 2021/2022.
"Both of my parents liked wine," the winemaker says. "I liked science, I didn't want to work in an office. So I decided in year 10 this was what I would study. If I didn't like it I could go back and do a Bachelor of Science and work it out from there.
"But luckily it's an industry that hooks you in, and the people are so generous with their knowledge and time. It's easy to get passionate about it."
We take fruit from all over the country, so you get the opportunity to work with so many wine styles and varieties, it keeps you interested.- Brokenwood winemaker Kate Sturgess
Sturgess became aware of Brokenwood's impressive reputation while in the Hunter in 2013 to make a vintage with Mike De Iuliis of De Iuliis wines.
When the assistant winemaker job came up in 2015, she jumped at the opportunity.
"It's a pretty special place," Sturgess says of Brokenwood. "The ability we have to just make the best wine possible is always at the front of mind for us.
"That's a real luxury in any job, to just be dedicated to making the best, rather than having to tick budget boxes.
"That's still a consideration, but the number one question is, 'Will this make the wine better?' And we take fruit from all over the country, so you get the opportunity to work with so many wine styles and varieties, it keeps you interested."
Brokenwood's two premier wines - at the opposite end of the spectrum from Twenty70's more accessible bottles - are its award-winning Graveyard Vineyard Shiraz and ILR Reserve Semillon.
The latter's 2017 vintage will be released this August.
"This year will be the first release of an ILR Semillon that I've helped to make - you have to stick around at Brokenwood for a while to see the fruits of all your labours," Sturgess says. "It's very satisfying, but can be frustrating as well - you want to be able to talk about this wine you've made."
With Brokenwood now turning some of its attention to a new generation of wine drinkers via Twenty70, Sturgess offers sage advice for a someone new to the pleasures of the ferment.
"The best piece of advice I ever got given was, 'No one can tell you you're not tasting what you're tasting'," Sturgess says.
"Everyone has different memory and flavour links, and knowledge of different spices and flavours. Everyone will interpret a wine slightly differently, so working out what you like is the most important thing."
Twenty70 is available to order from Brokenwood's website or cellar door. Both blends retail for $25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.