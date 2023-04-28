It's definitely not her first rodeo. She worked for producers Strut & Fret in the box office at The Garden of Unearthly Delights festival precinct in Adelaide in 2020, then took on a post as a producer for the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (she's from Perth), and went on to work as a stage manager for producer Gilded Balloon at their flagship venue at Edinburgh Fringe - the world's largest fringe festival, which runs for 25 days in more than 320 venues with nearly 60,000 performances of 3800 different shows.