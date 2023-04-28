WHEN you've been reviewing the local leg of Groovin the Moo since its 2005 debut in Gloucester, it's easy to feel a little like Matthew McConaughey in the coming-of-age comedy film Dazed and Confused.
"I get older, they stay the same age."
Thankfully there's a comforting grey tint to the crowd at this year's event because a certain international headline DJ has lured old-school ravers from the woodwork.
Fatboy Slim, one of the electronic genre's enduring icons, will today bring his stadium-sized act to Maitland Showground.
But before he steps behind the decks, there's a lot of music that can be appreciated by the more... cellared punter.
The Gen-X groovers dotted throughout the mostly young crowd - the Moo is, after all, an annual rite-of-passage for the Hunter Valley's youth - also respond to the brash Aussie punk of The Chats.
Maybe it's because the self-proclaimed "shed rock" band from the Sunny Coast are an echo of The Cosmic Psychos, tapping into a vein of simpler-times nostalgia.
The Chats' song Pub Feed owes a lot to the Psychos classic Nice Day to Go to the Pub, but there's an exuberance to fan favourites Smoko and 6L GTR that makes you want more, like that first slurp of beer on a hot day.
Singer and bassist Eamon Sandwith also wears the festival's best pair of speed-dealer sunnies, no doubt drawing the attention of many a plain-clothed police officer.
There's more memories to be mined from the dance-disco-soul sheen of Confidence Man, their keyboards and crunchy beats clearly influenced by '90s club anthems, evident in tracks like Feels Like a Different Thing and the earworm Holiday.
With Grace "Janet Planet" Stephenson and Aidan "Sugar Bones" Moore out front, the band has the crowd on its feet, dancing in the thickening mud.
When UK rock band Nothing But Thieves takes to the Cattleyard stage, it's as if the middle-aged marauders have multiplied.
Attendees of all ages are in full voice, singing along to the Essex five-piece's intricate arrangements, with one nearby Gen-Xer, in a state of gin-induced euphoria, crying visible tears of joy.
Nothing But Thieves are comparable to Australia's Birds Of Tokyo or fellow Brits Royal Blood - rock songs with pop sensibilities, elevated by Conor Mason's soaring vocals.
The slinking and dynamic Trip Switch, from their 2015 debut record, is a highlight, as is their hit Amsterdam.
Ocean Alley are no chance of scaring away the Grey Moo-nads either.
Their accessible reggae rock has universal appeal, custom-made for coastal drives, the score to the band's idyllic Northern Beaches' upbringing.
Baden Donegal's soulful voice leads the band through the ebbs and flows of their now-honed festival set, ballasted by Triple J Hottest winner Confidence, single Touch Back Down and their faithful cover of Player's time-tested inseminator Baby Come Back.
One of the day's highlights is Canberra genre-hopper Genesis Owusu. Moving on to the Moolin Rouge stage in a disorientating haze of smoke and blood-red light, the Ghanian-Australian's silhouette rides atop his backing dancers like a cosmic king, as if he has descended from a distant constellation to address the earthlings of Maitland.
The outfit cast aside, Owusu then delivers a show that would not be out of place on the main stage of Coachella.
With a sound that vehemently defies categorisation, his music is best described as a heady mix of hip hop, soul and pop, his rich vocals comparable to TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe.
Circled by three equally energetic hype men, Owusu leaves little doubt that his career will be one of international renown.
A big crowd packs into the Moolin Rouge tent to see Aussie DJ Luude, who delivers a schizophrenic set, punctuated by his trademark remixes of classic songs.
The nostalgia returns for his drum and bass take on Men At Work's unofficial national anthem Down Under.
The Moonlin Rouge's bumper day of electronic beats then comes to an atmospheric close with the arrival of esoteric Leeds indie-rock trio Alt-J.
Their breezy single U&ME makes an early appearance, as does early single Tesselate.
Now it's time to enter the School of Slim.
A genuine legend in the world of electronic music, Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, gives a very clear demonstration as to why he's still at the top of the totem pole.
With a catalogue of ubiquitous hits and mind-bending big-screen visuals at his disposal, Slim takes a bumper Groovin crowd on a journey through the annals of electronic music history, weaving in many of his own bangers, like Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat and the recent update of Praise You, featuring a pre-recorded Rita Ora on vocals.
The 59-year-old hit-maker pays tribute to late Faithless vocalist Maxi Jazz by dropping their anthem Insomnia alongside his remixes of Cornershop's Brimful of Asha and Wildchild's Renegade Master.
A rainbow flag spreads across the giant screen with the message "Only Love Can Conquer Hate".
Then the goosebump-inducing synth strains of Right Here, Right Now creep into the mix, accompanied by an image of Greta Thunberg that slowly dissolves into a countdown to the drop.
This is Slim's message of love and hope for the future, one that he has taken to the world's biggest music festivals, before passing through Maitland's breezy surrounds.
The Rockafeller Skank brings to a close a Groovin headline show for the ages.
For the younger members of the audience, this is a masterclass in sonic architecture - a seamless set by a world-class DJ.
For the Blue Rinse Set, it's the opening of a time capsule.
