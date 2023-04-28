HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman was confident that Kiwi lock Taufa Kinikini had the size and the skill set to compete in the Shute Shield.
Kinikini, playing for Hamilton, was the dominant second-rower in Hunter Rugby Union last season.
It was a case of whether the 22-year-old had the speed - across the park and getting off the ground at lineouts - to take his game to the next level.
Although still a work in progress, Kinkini has made large strides and has been rewarded with a Shute Shield starting debut against Western Sydney Two Blues at Eric Tweedale Stadium on Saturday.
Kinikini comes in for Morgan Innes, who moves to the fresh reserves bench.
"The biggest challenge for Tauf was adjusting to the pace of the game," Coleman said. "He has done some extras off the field and in the gym. He could do more, but he has made some ground in those areas and deserves a shot. Every time he has come on off the bench, he has added a spark. We are giving him a crack first-up to see how he goes.
"We are in a good position. We have five or six who could play in the second-row and have depth in the back-row. That is what you need to go a long way in the competition."
In a further sign of the Wildfires' improved depth, hooker Phil Bradford returns in second grade after missing a game with concussion.
Bradford was the Shute Shield's leading try-scorer and has been among the Wildfires' top players for the past two seasons. He was stood down by the club doctor after copping a head knock making a tackle in the 29-26 loss to Sydney University a fortnight ago.
Andrew Tuala will again start at hooker, with Hamish Moore a fresh back-up on the bench.
"That is the way the club is at the moment," Coleman said. "You miss a week, you can lose your spot. Phil is understanding of the situation and is very much team first. Hamish has done everything asked of him and has been the best player in second grade by a country mile. It is reward for him. I wouldn't call it a rotation policy at this stage, but we could end up in that situation."
In their best start to a season, the Wildfires have won three of four games, and are fresh from a 34-21 triumph over West Harbour.
The Two Blues, after opening with three close losses, upset Sydney University 33-17 last round.
"They are a good side," Coleman said. "There are no easy beats any more. Warringah are coming last without a win and have lost every game by less than seven, and they flogged us in a trial.
"The Two Blues only just got beat in their opening three games and then came out and put on an 80-minute performance and knocked off Uni, who beat us the week before."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
