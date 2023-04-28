UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry has warned the Students they can't gift Merewether a head start if they are to challenge the defending Hunter Rugby Union premiers at Bernie Curran Oval on Sunday
The Students have been guilty of tardy starts in their opening two games - a 30-21 defeat to Maitland and 43-19 victory over Southern Beaches.
"For whatever reason, we have been slow to get going," Berry said. "We let in two soft tries against Beaches. We didn't get off the line in defence. Even when we had the ball and were running it, we were a bit slow and lethargic.
"It was the same against Maitland. We didn't want the contact at the start. By the time we got into the game, it was too late.
"Against the better teams, we don't just want to compete, we want to start winning those games."
Merewether are backing up after a brutal 22-17 win over Wanderers on Anzac Day and will benefit from the extra recovery.
Bernie Curran Oval was already booked on Saturday after the draw was redone following the withdrawal of Singleton and Nelson Bay from premier rugby.
For the Greens, Willie Soe and Matt Baggs come into the front-row and Lachy Milton starts at No.8, with Jock Wait moving to blindside breakaway to cover for Lachy Miller.
"We need to take them on in the forwards," Berry said. "We have dominated the set piece in the opening two games, especially the scrum."
Wanderers are preparing for a tough forward contest with Maitland at No.2 Sportsground.
"Maitland have a big set of physical, forwards and we expect them to take us on physically four days after a physical game against Merewether," coach Trevor Hefren said. "We are prepared for that physicality and are confident we can handle it."
The Blacks were hit hard by injury in the 22-19 loss to Hamilton.
Hooker Pat Teddy (knee), halfback Max Stafford (ankle), winger Nathan Pili (shoulder) and centre Sam Parkinson (hamstring) are sidelined and breakaway Sam Callow is overseas.
"If it had been a semi-final, they could have played but we need to be sensible," Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said. "It is a long season and we are only at round three. We are erring on the side of caution.
"It will be a tough game. Wanderers have a big pack and we need to be on the money at the set piece, especially the scrum.
"They have been the most impressive as a team unit in the first two weeks. They all look to have bought into what the coach is doing."
Southern Beaches coach Va Talaileva is confident his side will have learned from the mistakes against Uni when they tackle an understrength Hamilton at Passmore Oval.
"It was just the errors. In this competition, if you make a mistake, the opposition makes you pay for it," he said.
"I'm confident in the group we have got. In the past, we have made three or four changes every week. There is no connection, no relationship. We want to be consistent and have the same blokes on the field week-in, week-out. I'm not a big fan of dropping blokes after one bad game. I'd rather work with them and remind them why they are playing first grade."
Hamilton are without Steve Lamont, captain Hamish McKie, Aaron Brennan and Rusi Lawanikula.
