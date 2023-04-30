This week was a big one for the Hunter Region, with the closure of the Liddell power station after more than 50 years of service. Our reporters Matthew Kelly and Jessica Brown were on site to witness the shutdown on Friday, as debate continued about the nation's trasition to clean energy.
Matthew Kelly shares his reflections on being in the room for the final moments of Liddell's life:
Few would have been surprised to hear Liddell power station's final moments didn't go exactly as planned.
As if protesting its demise, the power station's last generator kept running longer than anyone had expected after its fuel source was cut off on Friday morning.
When it did eventually give up the ghost, those of us lucky enough to have been in the Liddell control room knew we had just witnessed a pivotal moment in Australia's energy generation history.
If the weeks and months leading up to the closure have proved anything it is that Liddell is more than just a power station. It has been one of the most significant social and economic hubs in the Hunter for more than half a century.
As with the closure of Newcastle's BHP Steelworks in 1999, it will be part of the region's industrial folklore for generations.
More coal-fired power stations will close over the next decade as the clean energy transition moves ahead. They will present new employment opportunities and hopefully cleaner and cheaper electricity.
But it's worth pausing for a moment to reflect on the legacy of the mighty Liddell power station and those who have kept her running for the past 52 years.
If you are interested in looking back at Liddell, reporter Madeline Link had this great read where Diane Moriarty talks about the power station's "big family", and Matthew Kelly examined the immediate health benefits anticipated following the power station's closure.
Enjoy your Sunday.
Lisa Allan, Newcastle Herald Editor
