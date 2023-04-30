Newcastle Herald

April 30 2023 - 5:00pm
This week was a big one for the Hunter Region, with the closure of the Liddell power station after more than 50 years of service. Our reporters Matthew Kelly and Jessica Brown were on site to witness the shutdown on Friday, as debate continued about the nation's trasition to clean energy.

